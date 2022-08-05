Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 31,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -526.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $860,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

