HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $410.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $450.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.00.

HUBS stock traded up $13.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,352. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.61. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

