Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.40-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of HUBB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.24. 2,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,166. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $220.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.53 and its 200 day moving average is $188.21.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

