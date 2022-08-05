Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Cowen

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $111.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.63.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $80.55. 3,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,240. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hub Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,565,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,019,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.