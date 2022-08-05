Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Cowen

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $111.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.63.
Hub Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $80.55. 3,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,240. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.