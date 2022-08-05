HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 575 ($7.05) in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 624 ($7.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.86.

NYSE HSBC opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 229.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 276.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 352.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in HSBC by 74.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

