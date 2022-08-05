Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.71-$1.80 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More

