Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 17th

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.68 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,238,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,486,000 after acquiring an additional 994,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,382,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,304,000 after acquiring an additional 376,985 shares during the last quarter.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

