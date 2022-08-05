Horizon Technology Finance Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

HRZN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,555. The company has a market capitalization of $336.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.02. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $36,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,101.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph J. Savage bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $122,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $36,783.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,101.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,464 shares of company stock valued at $268,351. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

