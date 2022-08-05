Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.43 million and $43,912.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00620737 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015676 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Horizon Protocol
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Horizon Protocol Coin Trading
