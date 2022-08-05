Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.43 million and $43,912.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00620737 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

