Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $234.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.49.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

