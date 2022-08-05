home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Down 3.9%

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €2.82 ($2.91) and last traded at €2.87 ($2.95). Approximately 22,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.98 ($3.07).
home24 Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $99.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.82.
home24 Company Profile
home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.
