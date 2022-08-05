Home Capital Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Home Capital Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HCG traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$26.89. 107,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,814. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$23.83 and a 12-month high of C$46.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.50 million. Research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.6600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Home Capital Group

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCG shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.00.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

