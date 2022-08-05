Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group began coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

HBCP stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

