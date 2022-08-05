Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives $53.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Holcim Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $9.28 on Friday. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

