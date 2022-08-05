Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and $44,659.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,228.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003638 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00131797 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033691 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00064915 BTC.
Hoge Finance Profile
Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.
Hoge Finance Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
