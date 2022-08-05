Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives GBX 164.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 164.50 ($2.02).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 78.80 ($0.97) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 175.68 ($2.15). The firm has a market cap of £404.93 million and a P/E ratio of 720.00.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

