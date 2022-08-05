Hive Reaches Market Cap of $252.10 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002519 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $252.10 million and approximately $21.37 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000300 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000178 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000240 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 91% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 429,798,201 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.