Hiscox Ltd (HSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HSX opened at GBX 903 ($11.06) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 916.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 933.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.28). The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,045.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSX. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($13.17) to GBX 1,045 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,144 ($14.02) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($11.03) to GBX 880 ($10.78) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.64) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,018.29 ($12.48).

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,617 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.57) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,704.18).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

