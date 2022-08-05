Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,144 ($14.02) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($13.17) to GBX 1,045 ($12.80) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,018.29 ($12.48).

Hiscox Trading Up 0.4 %

Hiscox stock traded up GBX 3.98 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 903.98 ($11.08). 458,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,002 ($12.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,045.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 916.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 933.40.

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.57) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,704.18).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Articles

