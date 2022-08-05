HEX (HEX) Market Cap Hits $8.37 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. HEX has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion and $6.71 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00455283 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000679 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.50 or 0.01984814 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002010 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004569 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00286965 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.
About HEX
HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars.
