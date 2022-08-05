Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ HNNA traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989. Hennessy Advisors has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 21.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.69% of Hennessy Advisors worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

