Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 1,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hemnet Group AB (publ) from SEK 172 to SEK 155 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Hemnet Group AB (publ) from SEK 170 to SEK 160 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.47.

About Hemnet Group AB (publ)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

