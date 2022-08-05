HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT Raised to €69.00 at Morgan Stanley

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($65.98) to €69.00 ($71.13) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($60.82) to €56.00 ($57.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($72.16) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.20.

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

