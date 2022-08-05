Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.69

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 1454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.22.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.2138 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 138,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 23,735 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

