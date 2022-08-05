Head to Head Survey: VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) & Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ebang International has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A VIA optronics -7.61% -21.07% -9.28%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Ebang International and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ebang International and VIA optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

VIA optronics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.33%. Given VIA optronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Ebang International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ebang International and VIA optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $51.45 million 1.36 $4.43 million N/A N/A VIA optronics $213.92 million 0.19 -$13.91 million ($0.76) -2.36

Ebang International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIA optronics.

Summary

Ebang International beats VIA optronics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also provides foreign exchange trading and digital currency transfer services, as well as deals in virtual currencies. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

