Head-To-Head Comparison: Youdao (NYSE:DAO) & Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -15.57% N/A -35.60% Vasta Platform -8.99% 1.13% 0.76%

Volatility and Risk

Youdao has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $630.16 million 0.87 -$156.24 million ($0.97) -4.49 Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.46 -$22.00 million ($0.21) -24.62

This table compares Youdao and Vasta Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vasta Platform has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Youdao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Youdao and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vasta Platform 0 2 0 0 2.00

Youdao presently has a consensus price target of $12.30, suggesting a potential upside of 182.11%. Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.05%. Given Youdao’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Youdao on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

