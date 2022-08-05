Head-To-Head Comparison: Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) & Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold 26.67% 5.23% 5.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold $71.72 million 16.90 $27.62 million $0.16 36.81

Sandstorm Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold 0 1 7 0 2.88

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $11.69, suggesting a potential upside of 98.43%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 230 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

