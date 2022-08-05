Head to Head Analysis: California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) versus Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP)

Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tompkins Financial and California BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tompkins Financial $320.17 million 3.42 $89.26 million $5.83 12.92 California BanCorp $65.47 million 2.63 $13.37 million $1.72 12.05

Tompkins Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tompkins Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tompkins Financial 26.48% 12.88% 1.11% California BanCorp 20.18% 9.49% 0.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tompkins Financial and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.3% of Tompkins Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Tompkins Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of California BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tompkins Financial and California BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tompkins Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A California BanCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

California BanCorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.13%. Given California BanCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than Tompkins Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Tompkins Financial has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tompkins Financial beats California BanCorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential mortgage loans; personal loans; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculture loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and internet banking services. Further, the company offers investment management, trust and estate, and financial and tax planning services; property and casualty, medical, life, disability, and long-term care insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 63 banking offices, including 43 offices in New York and 20 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.

About California BanCorp

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. The company has a full-service branch in California located in Contra Costa County, California; and 4 loan production offices in Alameda, Contra Costa, Sacramento, and Santa Clara. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.