Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €78.00 ($80.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($150.52) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €135.00 ($139.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($175.26) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($128.87) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

ETR SAE opened at €97.92 ($100.95) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.23. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €65.28 ($67.30) and a 52 week high of €165.70 ($170.82). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.33.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

