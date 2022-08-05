Hathor Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $32.59 million and $1.30 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 910,531,648 coins and its circulating supply is 234,586,648 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hathor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

