Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Acquired by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,354,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,082 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 55.4% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owned 0.49% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $565,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 21,292.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,340,000 after buying an additional 3,631,496 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 842,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,594,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 710,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 63,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,522,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTRB stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.