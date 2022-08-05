Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Takes $295,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,037,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,027,849,000 after purchasing an additional 592,648 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

UNH traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.29. 69,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,317. The stock has a market cap of $499.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

