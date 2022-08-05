Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.13-0 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,471. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $507.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harsco will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,311,000 after buying an additional 122,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after buying an additional 100,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after buying an additional 201,034 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,329,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,715 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 61,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

