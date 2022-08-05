Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.13)-0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.13-0 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HSC. TheStreet cut Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harsco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Stock Performance

HSC traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 58,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.70. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 47.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth $308,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.