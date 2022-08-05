Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.08)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.13-0 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Price Performance

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,946. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $496.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harsco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 47.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.