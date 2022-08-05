Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Trading Up 0.6%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.55 and last traded at C$33.41. Approximately 24,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 92,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HDI. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.46. The stock has a market cap of C$777.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$816.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$712.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 6.2474682 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

