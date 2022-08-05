Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($190.72) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($201.03) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($211.34) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($185.57) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($175.26) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

FRA HNR1 traded up €3.10 ($3.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €144.70 ($149.18). 155,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($97.68) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($119.97). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €149.55.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

