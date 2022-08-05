Handy (HANDY) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Handy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Handy has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and $636,243.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00626532 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Handy
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.
Buying and Selling Handy
