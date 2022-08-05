Handy (HANDY) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Handy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Handy has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and $636,243.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00626532 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.