Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Insider Sells $61,550.00 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after buying an additional 160,819 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,614,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,451,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

