Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLG opened at $13.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $39.50.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

