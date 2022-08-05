Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Hailiang Education Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HLG opened at $13.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $39.50.
Hailiang Education Group Company Profile
