GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GXO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.12.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO traded down $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $48.85. 17,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 27.77. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

