Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Trading Down 5.2%

Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Gusbourne Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.
About Gusbourne
Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.
