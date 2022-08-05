Greg A. Lapointe Sells 304 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SSB stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SouthState by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
