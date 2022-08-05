GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Stock Price Up 3.6%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 378,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 172,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GP has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 89.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

