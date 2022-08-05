Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.64.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

