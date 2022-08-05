Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.64.
Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 3.2 %
Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
