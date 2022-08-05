Green Thumb Industries’ (GTII) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.20.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance
About Green Thumb Industries
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Thumb Industries (GTII)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.