Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Down to $28.30

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $25.25. Green Dot shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 8,431 shares traded.

Green Dot Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $220,024 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 286,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 367.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 85,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 264.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

