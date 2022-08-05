Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Down to $28.30

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $25.25. Green Dot shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 8,431 shares traded.
Green Dot Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Green Dot
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 286,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 367.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 85,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 264.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.