Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 11,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,248,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 16.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 105.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $129,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

