Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,512.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,444 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.97.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

