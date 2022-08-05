Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 24,180 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,180 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Qualys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 21.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,806,000 after buying an additional 33,885 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.09. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.68 and a one year high of $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

